Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,940,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

