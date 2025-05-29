Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $966,854 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.