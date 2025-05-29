Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4%

DGX opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,890. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,633 shares of company stock worth $8,914,433 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

