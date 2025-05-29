Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Kim Salem-Jackson Sells 13,157 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after buying an additional 425,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $477,454,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,484,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after buying an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

