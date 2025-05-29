Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

