Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 37,662 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$3,299,191.20.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$88.22 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$89.08. The company has a market cap of C$50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.98.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.