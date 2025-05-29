Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 37,662 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 37,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$3,299,191.20.
Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$88.22 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$89.08. The company has a market cap of C$50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.98.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
