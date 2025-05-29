Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $61.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $61,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.90 and a 200-day moving average of $257.97. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.