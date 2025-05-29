California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 275,258 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $34,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

