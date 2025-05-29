California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.98 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,052,000 after acquiring an additional 152,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.82.

TYL stock opened at $572.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.59 and a 200-day moving average of $587.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,374.26. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,781 shares of company stock worth $13,848,787. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

