Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,440,493.37 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $9,440,493.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,472,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,865,155.50. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

