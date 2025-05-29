California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $213.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $215.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

