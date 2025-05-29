California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $29,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,697,000 after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after acquiring an additional 262,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after acquiring an additional 223,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $336,871,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.37.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

