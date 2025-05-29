Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 255.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 422204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.80 ($3.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 20.40 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group plc will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza Group

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £14,050 ($18,927.66). Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

