Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $14.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,704,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,421,000 after buying an additional 1,390,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,793,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,418,000 after acquiring an additional 273,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,470,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,273.33%.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

