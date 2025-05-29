Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Down 10.8% – Time to Sell?

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.08). 133,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 233,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Goldplat Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £60,000 ($80,829.85). Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

