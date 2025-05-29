Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $9,458,826.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,732,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,347,840.65. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,489,579 shares of company stock worth $122,650,789. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.