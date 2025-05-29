The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

