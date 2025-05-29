Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.12), with a volume of 244527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.99).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £952.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

