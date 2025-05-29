Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 306 ($4.12), with a volume of 244527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.99).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Report on Uniphar
Uniphar Stock Performance
About Uniphar
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology
manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uniphar
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.