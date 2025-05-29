PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 215,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM Fund stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

PCM Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

