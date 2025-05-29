Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

SDOT stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Sadot Group has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.00.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. Sadot Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. Research analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

