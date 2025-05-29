Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 55117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.43. The company has a market cap of C$953.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

