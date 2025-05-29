Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.