Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
