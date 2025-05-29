JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,400 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $52.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This represents a $7.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

