Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Danakali Price Performance

SBMSF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

