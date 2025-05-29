Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Danakali Price Performance
SBMSF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Danakali Company Profile
