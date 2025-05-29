TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

