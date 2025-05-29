Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $28.17

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE LMND opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 387,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $12,718,340.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,111,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,539,722.44. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock worth $87,413,986. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Lemonade by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lemonade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lemonade by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

