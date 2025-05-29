Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,863 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $62,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after buying an additional 280,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 125,610 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $19,572,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,387,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.9%

InterDigital Company Profile

IDCC stock opened at $213.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average of $199.63. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97.

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.