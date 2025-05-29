Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $10.25

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DOMO opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.28.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
