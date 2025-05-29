Brokerages Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $10.25

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Domo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOMO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In related news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 781,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,216. This trade represents a 18.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DOMO opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Domo has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.