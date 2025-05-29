Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $462.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.42.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.86.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

