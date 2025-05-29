Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

