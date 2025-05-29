Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,094 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:STT opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.