Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,981 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,604,000 after acquiring an additional 702,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 415,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,414,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 251,583 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

