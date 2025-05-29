B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

