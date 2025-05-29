Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 465.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $230.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $234.46.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.