GTS Securities LLC Sells 53,256 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,256 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $159.20 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

