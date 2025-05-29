Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.