Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 18,040 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

