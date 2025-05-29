Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.68 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

