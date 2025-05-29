Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) PT at $36.29

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,687.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

