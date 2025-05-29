iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

