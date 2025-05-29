Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 70,187 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Plug Power by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 458,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $999.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

