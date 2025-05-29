Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $133.28 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

