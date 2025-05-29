Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,364. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BWA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.