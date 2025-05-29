B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $699,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,374 shares of company stock worth $5,815,812. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

