Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,580,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,041,000 after buying an additional 358,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Core & Main by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,926,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,722,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,250,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Core & Main by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,005,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.