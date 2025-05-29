B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE GPC opened at $125.88 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

