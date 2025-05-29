B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

