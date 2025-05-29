B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.1%

ROST stock opened at $139.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.