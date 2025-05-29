B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.38.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

