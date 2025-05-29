B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

PTNQ opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

